How you’re protected (and not) from surprise emergency medical bills in Wisconsin

By Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since 2022, American consumers have had billing protections when getting emergency care.

The No Surprises Act (NSA) protects you from surprise bills for covered emergency out-of-network services, including air ambulance services, and surprise bills for covered non-emergency services at an in-network facility, the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance explains online.

The office, which is the primary enforcer of NSA in Wisconsin, also investigates any complaints.

NSA Complaint Form from the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance
NSA Complaint Form from the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance(WMTV)

According to Sarah Smith, OCI director of public affairs, the office has seen different ways insurance providers have handled ground ambulances, which are exceptions.

Ground ambulances, compared to air ambulances (e.g. helicopters), are excluded from the federal protections that come with the No Surprises Act.

No Surprises Act protects you from unexpected out-of-network bills from:No Surprises Act does NOT protect you from:
Emergency room visitsGround ambulance services
Non-emergency care related to a visit to an in-network:
- Hospital
- Hospital outpatient department
- Ambulatory surgical center		Vision-only and dental-only insurance
Air ambulance servicesShort-term limited duration and health care sharing ministry plans

Smith nevertheless encourages Wisconsinites to reach out to the state office with any concerns about hospital bills. She said, “We’re happy to look through it and make sure that it was within compliance of all laws that we have the authority under.”

The OCI also encourages people to talk with their insurance providers before any incidents. “Just know in advance what’s covered, what’s not,” Smith said.

Find the No Surprises Act complaint form here.

Learn more about the NSA here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say
Miss Wisconsin USA wins second runner-up at Miss USA
Wisconsin DNR looking for park rangers, managers

Latest News

Wisconsin Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe attended a town hall organized by Rep. Ron...
Top Wisconsin Senate Republican calls on Assembly to impeach state’s top elections official
Janesville Police
Heavy police presence in Janesville, public asked to avoid area
First responders found the man buried beneath corn feed in the silo. Numerous departments...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo in Wisconsin, officials say
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo in Wisconsin, officials say