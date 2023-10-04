BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Blooming Grove toddler’s family credits multiple police departments for the safe return of their daughter, merely hours after she went missing.

According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, two-year-old Piper wandered away from her home on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and was later located at 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, Piper’s mother Kelsey Skare thanked the law enforcement community for helping find her daughter quickly.

“Piper is doing well and in good spirits, all things considered. She has minor bumps and bruises, but no major injuries,” Skare said in an emailed statement. “We will forever be grateful for the compassion that was shown to us while we were experiencing a parent’s worst nightmare.”

K9 and drone teams help locate Blooming Grove toddler quickly (Dane County Sheriff's Office)

Skare also thanked the Madison Police Department K9 Unit and the McFarland Police Department’s drone team for the speed at which they found her daughter.

”The more amount of time that goes by, the less optimistic we are about being able to find that individual,” McFarland Police Dept. Chief Aaron Chapin said. “The fact that the K9 unit from Madison Police Department was able to get on a scent to be able to track which direction she had gone was incredibly beneficial for us to be able to know where we needed to put the drone up.”

K9 Charlie and his handler Stephani Nelson can track missing people down quicker than officers without a K9 squad, due to the dogs’ sense of smell.

”They can put those senses together in a way that humans just aren’t capable of doing,” Nelson said. ”Once I observed him investigating an odor, I gave him his train command to search and he began tracking and we followed it from there.”

Charlie tracked down Piper’s scent from her parents’ front lawn to a wooded area about half-a-mile away. Then, police used the tracked location to send a drone up over the woods and into a quarry where Piper was located.

K9 and drone teams help locate Blooming Grove toddler quickly (Marcus Aarsvold)

Nelson said searches do not always bring someone home safe and sound, but she is thankful this search did.

”I hope we brought them some comfort in their moment of panic,” she said. “I‘m glad that we had the results that we had.”

Charlie is from Capital K9s, a non-profit that funds MPD for the dog services.

Below is the full statement sent to NBC15 News from Skare:

“Piper is doing well and in good spirits, all things considered. She has minor bumps and bruises, but no major injuries. Our family is feeling incredibly grateful and are overwhelmed by the amount of support and outpouring of love that has been shown to our family during this time. It’s truly amazing seeing the community come together to help a stranger. We are fairly new to this area and we can’t thank everyone enough for their efforts to help find Piper. and while it’s an unfortunate way to meet our neighbors, we will forever be grateful for the compassion that was shown to us while we were experiencing a parent’s worst nightmare. Thank you to the McFarland community, McFarland Police Department, Oregon Police Dept, Deforest Police Dept, Madison Police and Capital K9, the 911 operator who took my frantic call, and the EMS who helped us. We can never thank you enough.”

