Lacy coming to Madison for ‘a beautiful blur’ tour

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – For each song on Lany’s new album ‘a beautiful blur’ the band created a unique video, but fans will soon get the chance to see them performed in person when California duo rolls into Madison early next year.

Their 30-stop tour will bring them to The Sylvee on March 27, concert promoter Live Nation announced Wednesday.

While the show may be nearly six months away, tickets will be going on sale very soon. The pre-sale opens Tuesday, October 10, at 10 a.m. and runs for the next 48 hours before going on sale for everyone that Friday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m.

Lacy is set to kick off the European leg of its tour later this month in Norway. They will return to the States to begin their North American run, starting in Raliegh on Feb. 13.

