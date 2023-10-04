Latest Brava issue highlights awareness this October

Breast cancer awareness, depression and health screening awareness, and National Hispanic American Heritage Month are all specifically highlighted this month.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Breast cancer awareness, depression and health screening awareness, and National Hispanic American Heritage Month are all specifically highlighted in the month of October in the latest issue of Brava magazine.

The editorial director of Brava magazine, Shayna Mace, pointed to several features focusing on stories of awareness.

First, Larissa Anderson, a local interior designer, shared her story with Brava about being a breast cancer survivor. Mace said about 1/3 of women who have cancer get breast cancer and half of these women had no prior conditions or genetic history. She said this means it is important to spread awareness and get screened.

Second, Brava featured a number of Latino and Hispanic women leaders for Hispanic American Heritage month.

These women included Areli Estrada, the executive director of Affordable Dental Care, Veronica Figueroa-Velez, executive director of UNIDOS and several more women.

Additionally, they spoke with Centro Hispano executive director Karen Menendez Coller about the new facility coming in Spring 2024. This will allow Centro Hispano to double the number of students they serve as well as expand the space they have for operations.

Finally, for depression and health screening awareness, Brava published an article about how depression affects women and about options women have for treatment from the perspective of two local clinics.

To learn more and read these articles, you can check out bravamagazine.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

Latest News

Speak Up, Speak Out releases 2022-2023 data
Office of School Safety reports more tips than ever this past year
Rat (generic image)
Green Bay deals with a rising rat problem
The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
The Dane County Regional Airport announced Tuesday that they would be expanding non-stop...
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
A man allegedly admitted to authorities he was going “way too fast and being stupid” after he...
Driver admits to going ‘way too fast and being stupid,’ Grant Co. Sheriff says