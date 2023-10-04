Latest Brava issue highlights awareness this October

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Breast cancer awareness, depression and health screening awareness, and National Hispanic American Heritage Month are all specifically highlighted in the month of October in the latest issue of Brava magazine.

The editorial director of Brava magazine, Shayna Mace, pointed to several features focusing on stories of awareness.

First, Larissa Anderson, a local interior designer, shared her story with Brava about being a breast cancer survivor. Mace said about 1/3 of women who have cancer get breast cancer and half of these women had no prior conditions or genetic history. She said this means it is important to spread awareness and get screened.

Second, Brava featured a number of Latino and Hispanic women leaders for Hispanic American Heritage month.

These women included Areli Estrada, the executive director of Affordable Dental Care, Veronica Figueroa-Velez, executive director of UNIDOS and several more women.

Additionally, they spoke with Centro Hispano executive director Karen Menendez Coller about the new facility coming in Spring 2024. This will allow Centro Hispano to double the number of students they serve as well as expand the space they have for operations.

Finally, for depression and health screening awareness, Brava published an article about how depression affects women and about options women have for treatment from the perspective of two local clinics.

To learn more and read these articles, you can check out bravamagazine.com.

