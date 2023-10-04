Minor injuries reported after Dane Co. crash involving semi and SUV

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after a semi hauling up to 5,000 gallons of mixed fuel collided with an SUV Wednesday morning in Dane County, officials reported.

A witness and on-board vehicle notifications informed 911 dispatchers about the crash, which happened around 10:40 a.m. on County Highway PB and County Highway A, in the Town of Montrose.

When Dane County deputies, Belleville Fire and Belleville EMS arrived, they determined the intersection the crash happened at was completely blocked. They also noted the semi involved in the wreck was a significant distance away from the collision, in a field.

Three people were in the SUV, the Belleville Fire Department explained. Officials said only minor injuries were reported in the wreck, and the report did not indicate what vehicle the person taken to the hospital was in at the time of the crash.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened leading up to the crash. No other details were provided about how the wreck happened.

