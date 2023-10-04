MPD: Man accused of 4th OWI after pulling into Midtown District Station

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was handed with his fourth OWI citation after approaching a Madison police officer at a police station, claiming he was searching for his girlfriend who he thought had been arrested.

According to Madison Police Department, the officer was doing administrative work around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Midtown District Station when a man pulled into the parking lot.

The man, 36, told the officer he was searching for his girlfriend. The officer reported noticing multiple signs of impairment in the man and alleged the man provided a false name initially. Police also noted the man’s girlfriend was never arrested.

The 36-year-old faces his fourth OWI citation, failure to install an ignition interlock device and obstructing. He also is accused of a probation and parole hold.

