MPD: Man accused of 4th OWI after pulling into Midtown District Station

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was handed with his fourth OWI citation after approaching a Madison police officer at a police station, claiming he was searching for his girlfriend who he thought had been arrested.

According to Madison Police Department, the officer was doing administrative work around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the Midtown District Station when a man pulled into the parking lot.

The man, 36, told the officer he was searching for his girlfriend. The officer reported noticing multiple signs of impairment in the man and alleged the man provided a false name initially. Police also noted the man’s girlfriend was never arrested.

The 36-year-old faces his fourth OWI citation, failure to install an ignition interlock device and obstructing. He also is accused of a probation and parole hold.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash in Lafayette County
2 dead, incl. a child, after Lafayette Co. crash involving semi-truck, sheriff’s office reports
Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
CurderBurger III: The popular Culver’s sandwich is back in October
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say

Latest News

Rat (generic image)
Green Bay deals with a rising rat problem
The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
The Dane County Regional Airport announced Tuesday that they would be expanding non-stop...
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
A man allegedly admitted to authorities he was going “way too fast and being stupid” after he...
Driver admits to going ‘way too fast and being stupid,’ Grant Co. Sheriff says
Senator Tammy Baldwin announces funding for public safety
Baldwin announces funding for public safety in Wisconsin