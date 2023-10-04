Office of School Safety reports more tips than ever this past year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin tip line for student health and violence prevention efforts received 95% more tips in 2022-2023 than in the previous school year, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety started the tip line called Speak Up, Speak Out (SUSO) in September 2020.

SUSO is a threat reporting tip line that is free and available for all Wisconsin schools. It also provides access to Office of School Safety Resources.

“We have really earned a reputation of handling tips and handling student concerns effectively and efficiently,” Trish Kilpin, the Director of the Office of School safety said. “So our tips have increased.”

Since its inception three years ago, SUSO’s tip volume has grown 136%, according to the Wisconsin DOJ. The tip line has taken over 7,500 tips, 3,754 of which were received during the 2022-2023 school year.

All of Wisconsin’s counties have been impacted by the tip line, seen school safety guidance or participated in the Office of School safety events.

Coming forward about the wellness and safety of yourself and others is key to promoting student health and violence prevention, the Office of School safety said.

“Any day we can provide prevention to our schools is a good day,” Kilpin said. “We will provide these services as long as we possibly can, and it is my goal to try to seek a permanent solution.”

State funding was not approved for this tip line in the biennial budget passed earlier this year. Kilpin said that if lawmakers don’t pass a separate bill to fund it, this will be the last school year where this resources exists in Wisconsin.

To submit a tip, students, parents, school staff or any community members can submit a school safety concern through the SUSO website, app or phone number, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

