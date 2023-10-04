Pumpkin trains Saturdays, Sundays through October in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) -The Riverside and Great Northern Railroad is offering a smashing time aboard their ‘pumpkin trains’ for a beautiful scenic train ride through the Wisconsin Dells countryside.

Saturdays and Sundays in October kids 12-and-under can get a free pumpkin with purchase of a train ride. Trains depart Hyde Park Station throughout the day.

The R&GN is bringing the Milwaukee County Zoo’s 1916 to the Dells for use on the Pumpkin Trains 2023. You can have a chance to ride behind the 1916 Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 and see three operating steam engines.

This will be the first time all three Sandley Atlantics have been together in the Dells since 1961 and as part of the event R&GN will be raising funds to complete the return of their 128 to service.

Trains leave at 10:00, 11:00, 12:00, 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00. The rides last 30 to 45 minutes. Tickets go on sale in the gift shop Saturday and Sunday at 9:00a.m.

Admission:

-Seniors (62+) $12

-Adults $15

-Children $10

-3-and-under Free *All children must be accompanied by an adult

-Veterans and Active duty military ride free

The Riverside & Great Northern Preservation Society, celebrating their 75th anniversary, is a non-profit railway and living history museum located at N115 County Rd N Wisconsin Dells. Trains travel on a two-mile long route.

