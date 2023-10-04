Reedsburg home catches on fire overnight

Reedsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - Video captured by a neighbor shows a home on fire in Reedsburg. The fire was reported around 12:30 Wednesday morning on South Locust Street.

A viewer submitted a video to NBC15 showing smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home. Firefighters were scene attacking the flames from above in a ladder and from the ground level. That viewer says he believe no one was hurt, but we are still awaiting confirmation on that information from fire officials.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay tuned to NBC15.com for updates on this developing story.

