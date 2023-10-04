Return To Fall

Warm trend ends
A much chillier weekend ahead
A much chillier weekend ahead(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Mild through Thursday
  • Damp and windy Friday
  • Chilly and windy this weekend
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Earlier today there were a few scattered showers that moved, all associated with a cold front that has now passed to the southeast.  The biggest change we’ll see with this front is some milder temperatures moving in.  Today’s highs made it to the mid to upper 70s, which is a big change from the 80s that we’ve seen over the past few days.  Overnight lows will drop down into the mid-50s.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

We have another beautiful day in store for Thursday and sunny skies will help to keep us into the low 70s.  On Friday we’ll see an increase in clouds, winds and scattered showers.  A cold front will be approaching from the west and showers will begin during the afternoon and carry on into the evening along with gusty winds to 25-35 mph.

Looking Ahead...

Our upcoming weekend will definitely feel more like fall with highs on both days into the mid-50s.  Saturday will be the sunnier of the two days but it will also be the windier of the two, and with the breezy conditions, temperatures will feel pretty chilly, particularly on Saturday morning.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say
Miss Wisconsin USA wins second runner-up at Miss USA
Wisconsin DNR looking for park rangers, managers

Latest News

Highs by Friday will only be in the 50s
Cooler Temperatures By the End of the Week
More mild temperatures in the forecast over the next couple of days.
Cooler Temperatures By the End of the Week
Big temperature drop Thursday into Friday.
Showers possible Wednesday
Highs are expected to be well into the 80s
A Record High is Possible Today
Another Warm day coming up with highs expected in the middle 80s.
A Record High is Possible Today