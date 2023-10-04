Return To Fall

Mild through Thursday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Earlier today there were a few scattered showers that moved, all associated with a cold front that has now passed to the southeast. The biggest change we’ll see with this front is some milder temperatures moving in. Today’s highs made it to the mid to upper 70s, which is a big change from the 80s that we’ve seen over the past few days. Overnight lows will drop down into the mid-50s.

What’s Coming Up...

We have another beautiful day in store for Thursday and sunny skies will help to keep us into the low 70s. On Friday we’ll see an increase in clouds, winds and scattered showers. A cold front will be approaching from the west and showers will begin during the afternoon and carry on into the evening along with gusty winds to 25-35 mph.

Looking Ahead...

Our upcoming weekend will definitely feel more like fall with highs on both days into the mid-50s. Saturday will be the sunnier of the two days but it will also be the windier of the two, and with the breezy conditions, temperatures will feel pretty chilly, particularly on Saturday morning.

