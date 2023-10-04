Youth deer hunt begins Oct. 7, other hunting dates to follow

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - With the fall youth deer hunt on Saturday, Oct. 7, the Wisconsin DNR is reminding hunters to prepare for the opening of several hunting and trapping seasons throughout October.

There are four dates throughout October when seasons open, so hunters are encouraged to double-check these dates. Below is a list of hunting seasons that open next month:

Oct. 7

Gun Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities

Youth Deer Hunt

Oct. 14

Bobcat (Period 1 Hunting And Trapping)

Bobwhite Quail (Opens at 9 a.m.)

Cottontail Rabbit (Southern Zone)

Coyote (Trapping)

Duck (Open Water Zone)

Elk

Fisher (Trapping Only)

Fox (Hunting And Trapping)

Hungarian Partridge (Opens at 9 a.m.; Closed In Clark, Marathon And Taylor Counties)

Pheasant (Opens at 9 a.m.)

Raccoon (Resident, Hunting, and Trapping)

Ruffed Grouse (Zone B)

Oct. 21

Mink and Muskrat (Northern Zone, Trapping Only)

Oct. 28

Mink and Muskrat (Central Zone, Trapping Only)

Raccoon (Non-Resident, Hunting And Trapping)

Check season-end dates on the DNR’s Season Dates webpage.

The DNR also reminds hunters of the online resources available on the Hunting webpage. In addition to hunting regulations, season dates, hunting hours, and other useful resources, the public can find a list of public lands open to hunting using the Public Access Lands webpage. This resource lets hunters plan their next adventure from the comfort of home.

As Wisconsin’s most popular hunting seasons ramp up, it’s important for all hunters to do their part to keep Wisconsin a safe place to hunt by following these firearm safety rules:

T - Treat every firearm as if it is loaded

A - Always point the muzzle in a safe direction

B - Be certain of your target, what’s before it, and what’s beyond it

K - Keep your finger outside your trigger guard until you are safe to shoot

Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, must have a hunter education certification to purchase a hunting license unless hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law. Learn more about safe hunting in Wisconsin and register to take a hunter education course on the DNR website. The DNR wishes our hunters a safe and successful hunting season.

