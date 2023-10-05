Battling Breast Cancer: UW Health clinical trial provides hope for Appleton bride

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hearing the words “you have cancer” can be life changing and earth shattering, especially when you’re just a few months away from saying “I do.”

That was the reality of Tina Deeg of Appleton, who had been dreaming of her wedding day all of her life. But after a stage 4 metastatic breast cancer diagnosis in 2021, she told her doctor she didn’t want to lose her hair.

Deeg went through chemotherapy and radiation in Appleton, but earlier this year, her cancer was progressing. Doctors told Deeg her only option was a very aggressive form of chemotherapy and that she would probably lose her hair.

“Women, that’s what you dream of. You dream of the big white dress. You dream of your beautiful hairstyle,” she said.

Deeg was looking for some better news and got a second opinion at the Carbone Cancer Center in Madison.

“She looked at me with her fiancée at the time and said I’m getting married in three months. I don’t want to lose my hair. I don’t want to have those side effects. I want to feel as good as I can,” Deeg’s oncologist Dr. Malinda West said.

Deeg was able to get into a clinical trial which tests the combination of immunotherapy and a targeted estrogen blocker which has proven to be a success so far. Plus, she feels great.

“I have all of the energy,” Deeg said. “You wouldn’t even know probably that I was sick if I didn’t tell you.”

Not only was she able to plan her own wedding, but she was able to walk down the aisle this past July with a full head of hair, something she was scared she wouldn’t be able to do after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“We had a backyard wedding so it was absolutely perfect,” she said.

Dr. West was at the Deeg’s wedding.

“Highlight of my career is not an understatement and just being a part of her journey,” Dr. West said.

Tina and her now husband Dan are looking forward to celebrating a lifetime of wedding anniversaries because she was willing to take the risk of this clinical trial.

Deeg makes the drive to Madison from Appleton about once a month for treatment, which she says she enjoys because of Dr. West and others at the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

Her form of treatment is something Deeg can stay on indefinitely, she Dr. West says she’s very hopeful she’ll get to a point where her cancer is undetectable.

