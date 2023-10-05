Building, vehicle damaged in Madison drive-by shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple people reported shots being fired in the area of Williamson Street and South Few Street early Thursday morning.

Madison Police confirm there were shots fired between two vehicles heading down Williamson St. shortly before 1 a.m.

One of the suspect vehicles left the scene but another with multiple bullet holes was left on scene. It’s not clear if the damaged vehicle is considered part of the incident, or was there before the drive-by.

Police also note a building on the 1200 block of Williamson St. was hit by a single bullet, but was no one was inside.

The scene is currently clear.

MPD says no injuries have been reported and they have no suspect information to report.

This incident is under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.