A Chilly UW Homecoming Parade

Temperatures drop significantly tonight

Friday’s inclement weather

Mix of sun and clouds this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today will be the end of the string of summer-like days that we’ve been experiencing for almost a week. We weren’t in the 80s like we were at the beginning of the week, but most of us made it into the lower 70s. Overnight we’ll see decreasing clouds and temperatures will begin to drop significantly with lows down to the mid-40s.

What’s Coming Up...

Friday our fall weather returns, and unfortunately it won’t be very pleasant. Clouds will be rolling in during the morning and quickly followed by some light showers. We don’t expect to see much out of the precipitation, but the real inconvenience will be the winds. Midmorning winds will be ramping up with gusts over 25 mph, and at times reaching over 30 mph. It won’t be till after 6 p.m. that we begin to see the winds ease. Temperatures will also struggle to reach the mid-50s tomorrow, and by early evening be back into the upper 40s. Of course, tomorrow evening is the 2023 UW Homecoming Parade on State Street at 6 p.m. If you’re heading downtown make sure you bundle up for the dropping temperatures, gusty winds, and chance of showers.

Looking Ahead...

It will be a chilly start to the weekend with wake up temperatures on Saturday morning beginning near 40. Saturday will be another day in the 50s, but we’ll be seeing more sun for at least the start of the day and an increase of clouds toward the end of the day. Winds for most of the day on Saturday will continue to be gusty. Sunday looks to be a mix of sun and clouds with highs back in the mid 50s.

