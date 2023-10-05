A Cool, But Dry Weekend Forecast

Sunshine with mild temperatures today

A few showers Friday

Below average temperatures for the beginning of next week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunny and pleasant conditions are expected for today. High pressure continues to drift off to the east of here. We did have a cold front sweep in overnight as well. That front has moved across the region and will exit to the east of here today. In it’s wake, dry air and stable air will settle into southern Wisconsin for the day.

What’s Coming Up...

High temperatures today are anticipated in the lower to middle 70s— still well above average. Another cold front is racing across the northern plains today. That will move through overnight. It will bring with it a chance of showers and much cooler temperatures. Highs by tomorrow will only manage low to mid 50s— about a 20° cooler than today.

Looking Ahead...

Cooler air will hang around into, and through the upcoming weekend. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will also be in the lower to middle 50s. It does look dry through the weekend with quite a bit of sunshine. Beyond the weekend cool conditions are expected to continue well into next week. High-pressure will dominate the weather bringing lots of sunshine but highs will only manage to get into the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.