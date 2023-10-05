Dane Co. plans to give $10.8 million to create more affordable housing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly $11 million is going toward creating more affordable housing across Dane County.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi revealed Thursday that the funding will create over 450 affordable housing units. Four-hundred and ten of the units will be in Madison, while 48 of them will be in Oregon and Fitchburg.

County Executive Parisi said he was excited the Affording Housing Development Fund could provide more housing for those searching for affordable options.

“Through these types of partnerships, we can create more affordable housing projects and, in turn, advance efforts that make housing more accessible in our community,” Parisi said.

A resolution to approve allocating the funds to these projects will be introduced during the Dane County Board meeting on Thursday.

Here are the full list of projects that are being awarded funding:

$970,000 to Northpointe Development II Corporation for the 24-unit Main Street Townhomes project at 249 N Main Street, Oregon.

$1.37 million to 680 Canyons LLC for The Canyons, a 60-unit project located at 680 Grand Canyon Drive, Madison.

$970,000 to Northpointe Development II Corporation for Uptown Hills Townhomes, a 24-unit project located at 5078 Haight Farm Road, Fitchburg.

$1.51 million to MSP Real Estate, Inc. for Yellowstone Apartments, a 60-unit project located at 426 South Yellowstone Drive, Madison.

$2.51 million to Northpointe Development II Corporation for Merchant Place, a 124-unit project located at 6706 & 6714 Odana Road, Madison.

$1.37 million to Neighborhood House Community Center, Inc. for The Neighborhood House Apartments, a 60-unit project at 29 S. Mills Street, Madison.

$1.61 million to Lutheran Social Services & JT Klein Company, Inc. for Oak Ridge at University Park II, an 80-unit project at 655 S. Whitney Way, Madison.

$556,801 to Lutheran Social Services & JT Klein Company, Inc. for University Park Commons II, a 68-unit project at 625 Sand Pearl Lane, Madison

