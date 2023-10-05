Global dairy industry returns to Madison this week for 56th World Dairy Expo

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The first week of October each year, dairy enthusiasts and the finest dairy cattle in North America decent on America’s Dairyland.

The World Dairy Expo, in it’s 56th year running, is running now through Friday from Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Earlier this summer, it was announced that Madison would remain host to the WDE for another five years through 2028.

Morning highlights including the International Red & White Show from the Coliseum starting at 7a.m. followed by the International Milking Shorthorn Show.

The Trade Show runs from 9a.m. to 5p.m. in the exhibit hall.

Admission is $25 through Friday. Those 11-and-under can attend for free. To see the full schedule of events, see here.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting the expo’s website or through their free mobile event app.

The Morning Show is live from the grounds at Alliant Thursday to check out what people can do before the week is up!

