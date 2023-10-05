Judges back Madison ordinance - because it is for the birds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Wisconsin appellate court backed the City of Madison’s ordinance requiring the use of bird-safe glass.

The Madison Common Council adopted the ordinance in August of 2020, which mandates that all exterior construction and development activity for buildings over 10,000 square feet, skyways, and other glass features, must meet new “bird-safe glass treatment requirements.”

Opponents of the law, including the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, argued the mandatory ordinance “undermines and violates” the state’s uniform building code.

The judges pointed out that the requirement does not affect the structural integrity of the building or its components, nor is it designed for the safety of people who come to or work in the building. Because it is about bird safety rather than human safety, the court ruled that the ordinance’s requirement for the glass was not a building code.

The city applauded the verdict, with Asst. City Attorney Kate M. Smith adding Madison officials, “look forward to continuing to work with builders to support Madison’s growth with development that is safe for migratory birds.”

The appellate court’s ruling upheld a circuit decision to summarily dismiss the lawsuit. The case had ben brought by Associated Builders & Contractors of Wisconsin, Inc., Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin, Inc., NAIOP Wisconsin Chapter, Inc., Wisconsin Builders Association, and Wisconsin Realtors Association, Inc. It was filed following a notice of claim from WILL, warning the city of a possible lawsuit.

A spokesperson for WILL indicated the conservative law group would be reviewing the decision and meeting with its clients to decide what to do next.

