Madison College president announces plan to retire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College President Jack E. Daniels III announced Wednesday he would be retiring at the end of the academic school year.

Daniels is in his eleventh year of the position, and his service will end in June of 2024.

“It’s been a privilege to serve this community and this institution,” Daniels said. “Madison College stands head and shoulders above most and is exceptional in what it does and provides. And our faculty and staff understand, fully, our role in the community, and how we can best serve and have meaningful and lasting impact that changes lives.”

Madison College highlighted accomplishments of Daniels, including the creation of the college’s Goodman South Campus and the leaders he grouped together to help serve the south Madison community.

Officials also commended his dedication to supporting diversity on campus, noting the number of students of color served by Madison College increased from 22% to 35% over the past decade. The number of employees of color has also grown 44%, and full-time managers of color have grown by 45%.

Other accomplishments the university noted is his expansion of programs and apprenticeship opportunities, creation of new curricula that support a changing workforce, and his facilitation of new transfer agreements.

Daniels came to Madison College in 2013 from Los Angeles Southwest College.

Madison College will begin a national search for his replacement in the coming weeks.

