Madison man accused of over a dozen drug-related charges
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fentanyl pills, cocaine base and drug paraphernalia were among the items seized from a Madison man during his arrest, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday.
The Dane County Narcotics Task Force was investigating the 41-year-old suspect and said he allegedly sold drugs after his sentencing hearing for previous drug-related crimes.
Officials seized 25 M30 Fentanyl pills, 0.7 grams of cocaine base, drug packaging equipment, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,100 in cash during the arrest.
Authorities arrested the suspect and he was booked into the Dane County Jail. He faces charges of:
- Manufacture/delivery of fentanyl- eight counts
- Possessions with intent- fentanyl (two counts)
- Manufacture/ deliver meth (3-10grams) – 1 count
- Manufacture/ deliver meth (<=3-grams) – 1 count
- Manufacture/deliver heroin (<3 grams) – 4 counts
- Manufacture/deliver cocaine base (<=1gram) – 1 count
- Felony bail jumping – 1 count
- Parole hold
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.