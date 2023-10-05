Madison man accused of over a dozen drug-related charges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fentanyl pills, cocaine base and drug paraphernalia were among the items seized from a Madison man during his arrest, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force was investigating the 41-year-old suspect and said he allegedly sold drugs after his sentencing hearing for previous drug-related crimes.

Officials seized 25 M30 Fentanyl pills, 0.7 grams of cocaine base, drug packaging equipment, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,100 in cash during the arrest.

Authorities arrested the suspect and he was booked into the Dane County Jail. He faces charges of:

Manufacture/delivery of fentanyl- eight counts

Possessions with intent- fentanyl (two counts)

Manufacture/ deliver meth (3-10grams) – 1 count

Manufacture/ deliver meth (<=3-grams) – 1 count

Manufacture/deliver heroin (<3 grams) – 4 counts

Manufacture/deliver cocaine base (<=1gram) – 1 count

Felony bail jumping – 1 count

Parole hold

