Madison man accused of over a dozen drug-related charges

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fentanyl pills, cocaine base and drug paraphernalia were among the items seized from a Madison man during his arrest, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force was investigating the 41-year-old suspect and said he allegedly sold drugs after his sentencing hearing for previous drug-related crimes.

Officials seized 25 M30 Fentanyl pills, 0.7 grams of cocaine base, drug packaging equipment, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,100 in cash during the arrest.

Authorities arrested the suspect and he was booked into the Dane County Jail. He faces charges of:

  • Manufacture/delivery of fentanyl- eight counts
  • Possessions with intent- fentanyl (two counts)
  • Manufacture/ deliver meth (3-10grams) – 1 count
  • Manufacture/ deliver meth (<=3-grams) – 1 count
  • Manufacture/deliver heroin (<3 grams) – 4 counts
  • Manufacture/deliver cocaine base (<=1gram) – 1 count
  • Felony bail jumping – 1 count
  • Parole hold

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
This WWII-era plane was turned into an Airbnb.
Man converts World War II-era plane into Airbnb
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say
Miss Wisconsin USA wins second runner-up at Miss USA
Wisconsin DNR looking for park rangers, managers

Latest News

An attempted homicide suspect shot at a detective in Janesville before his arrest, the police...
Attempted homicide suspect shot at detective in Janesville, police report
An attempted homicide suspect shot at a detective in Janesville before his arrest, the police...
Attempted homicide suspect shot at detective during arrest, Janesville police report
NSA Complaint Form from the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance
How you’re protected (and not) from surprise emergency medical bills in Wisconsin
Since 2022, American consumers have had billing protections when getting emergency care.
How you’re protected (and not) from surprise emergency medical bills in Wisconsin
Sun Prairie family makes Taylor Swift Halloween display
Taylor Swift and Halloween; Sun Prairie family dubs it “sc-ERAS tour”