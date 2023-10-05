Madison police searching for man who keeps peering through windows

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is asking information leading to the arrest of a man who was seen peering into the window of a home on Madison’s near west side.

According to the MPD statement, the suspect began going onto private property over the summer and continued doing so into the fall. Most of the time he would appear between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. and would be looking into the windows of the same home, in the 1200 block of Mound Street, in the Vilas neighborhood.

He is described as a man in his early 20′s, standing between 5′11″ and 6′2″ tall, with a light to medium brown complexion, and wearing a hooded sweatshirt or jacket.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or on the web at p3tips.com. Tips made to Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

