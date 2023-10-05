Man accused of killing son in Madison pleads not guilty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who allegedly killed his son on Madison’s south side over the summer pleaded not guilty Thursday, according to court records.

John Shively, 64, is accused of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon. He appeared in Dane County Circuit Court Thursday, where the judge approved Shively to be bound over for trial.

Officers arrived shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, to a home in the 2800 block of Warner St. where they found the victim, who was described as a man in his 20s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Madison Police Dept. later identified the victim as Zachary Shively, 25, and confirmed he was the elder Shively’s son.

According to the criminal complaint, John Shively had called 911 and admitted he shot his son.

During an interview with an MPD detective, Shively claimed the shooting happened after repeated demands for money from his son that included Zachary Shively pushing him and punching him. John Shively told the detective his son can be violent when he drinks and had been given drinks at a Madison bar earlier in the day.

The complaint recounts Shively’s explanation that his son had wanted $2.50, and he gave him his last two dollars. John Shively was left with approximately 30 to 40 cents, by his account, which he ended up dropping in front of his son. He told the detective his son was insistent upon getting 25 cents more – that he needed $2.50. Shively added he had made poor financial decisions and his credit cards were maxed out, investigators said. When he was asked to clarify, Shively claimed he had been writing post-dated checks to his son’s friends.

First-degree intentional homicide carries a penalty of a mandatory life sentence.

