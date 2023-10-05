Motorcycle rider clocked hitting triple-digit speeds in Middleton

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – “Take my license, all that jive… I can’t drive 55 (Sammy Hagar, VOA)

Nearly 40 years ago, a pre-Van Halen Sammy Hagar hit the charts with his protest of the then-nationwide 55 mph speed limit cap. That rule is long gone, but a Dane Co. motorcycle rider came dangerously close to bringing those words to life.

“Write me up a 125″

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office posted a picture Thursday morning of a deputy’s radar gun that allegedly clocked the rider just two miles per hour shy of the hard rocker’s blustered speed.

The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office released a picture of a radar gun showing a motorcycle rider allegedly clocked going 125 mph.

According to its Facebook post, going that fast did not mean the rider was able to get away either. He ended up pulled over near Hwy. 12 and Parmenter Street. The post did not indicate how big of a ticket one gets for going 68 mph over the limit, nor did it say if he was going to lose his license and all that jive.

The Sheriff’s Office used the post to remind driver’s that while there are a lot more drivers than deputies out there, law enforcement is committed to tracking down speeders and impaired drivers.

