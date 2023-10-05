Pet of the Week: Meet Katniss!

Katniss is looking for a loving home.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Katniss may be a bit camera shy, but she is as sweet as can be.

The Dane County Humane Society is looking for a loving home for Katniss, who is almost 6 months old and the shelter believes is a shepherd mix. Korrinne Pollison with the humane society said Katniss is looking for a loving home and will volunteer as tribute to be your new best friend.

“She’s really sweet, she loves people,” Pollison said.

Katniss loves humans, but gets a bit nervous around other dogs. She’s working on training and has been doing a great job.

She also loves toys, and was especially fond of meteorologist Amanda Morgan.

Volunteers with the Dane Co. Humane Society are in Missouri right now working to bring more animals home. There is a van of 16 dogs coming that were rescued from a commercial breeding facility. Over 170 dogs were rescued from the facility overall, and Pollison said they are lucky to work with BISSELL Pet Foundation to be rehoming the animals to loving owners.

