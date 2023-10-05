Reedsburg Powerball ticket wins $100K; Madison one hits for $50K

Everyone in Madison will want to double-check their numbers too.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Anyone who bought a Powerball ticket in Reedsburg for Wednesday night’s drawing and has not checked their ticket will want to do so soon. The Wisconsin Lottery indicated one sold at convenience store there hit for a $100,000 prize.

The ticket, which was purchased at the Kwik Trip in the 1800 block of E. Main Street, matched four numbers and the Powerball, which would normally be worth $50,000. But, thanks to the 2X multiplier, the lucky winner is looking at a six-figure payday.

Everyone in Madison will want to double-check their numbers too. There is one floating around that was sold in Aberg Ave. Mobil, on Shopko Drive, and matched four numbers and the Powerball as well, the lottery noted. It did not hit the multiplier, but that still leaves the winner’s wallet $50,000 fatter.

Further north, in Ashwaubenon and Marinette, two more tickets matched the same way, the lottery added.

While those lucky players cashed in big on Wednesday, there’s a much, much bigger prize still out there. No one matched all the numbers, which means Friday night’s jackpot is now worth an estimated $1.4 billion.

And, for those who have not checked yet, Tuesday’s winning numbers were:

9-35-54-63-64, Powerball: 1.

