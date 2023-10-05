Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin receives $50k to provide nutritious food to those in need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Second Harvest Foodbank got $50,000 Thursday to help continue to provide nutritious food to those in need.

The Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation awarded the foodbank the “food as medicine” grant. The grant will support Second Harvest’s HungerCare Wellness Program.

Second Harvest President and CEO Michelle Orge and other officials talked about the importance of healthy food and positive health outcomes.

“Instead of providing any calories to those seeking assistance, we’re focusing on increased resources needed to provide food that will support positive health outcomes,” Orge said.

The program started started in 2016 as a pilot program to provide food boxes and education to those experiencing food insecurity, and expanded in 2019 to include those with heart disease. The program now focuses on creating partnerships with marginalized communities that have high rates of food insecurity and chronic health conditions.

