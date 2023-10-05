Suspect arrested in connection to shots fired on Madison’s east side, police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities arrested a suspect in connection to shots fired on Madison’s east side earlier this week.

The Madison Police Department stated in an update Thursday that a 19-year-old was arrested for the incident, which happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, on the 5900 block of Milwaukee Street.

The suspect faces a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety as party to a crime.

MPD indicated two vehicles and a fence had been hit by bullets during the incident. There were no reports of anyone hurt.

