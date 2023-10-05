Voluntary recall issued for protein powder sold at Costco

The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across...
The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across the country.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for one variety of Orgain Organic Protein Powder exclusively sold at Costco.

According to a press release from the FDA, some of the Protein Powder + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge could contain an undeclared sesame allergen, posing the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to those with a sesame allergy.

The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across the country.

The protein powder comes in a 43.8 ounce/2.64 lb., white plastic package marked with the following lot number and expiration dates printed on the bottom:

Lot No.Exp. Date
3212 EL 147/31/2025
3213 EL 148/1/2025
3214 EL 148/2/2025
3228 EL 148/16/2025

So far, no illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.

It’s recommended to return any unused protein powder included in the recall to a local Costco for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portage PD employees fired
Three fmr. Portage PD employees’ termination letters shed more light on why they were fired
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say
Miss Wisconsin USA wins second runner-up at Miss USA
The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
Wisconsin DNR looking for park rangers, managers

Latest News

A teacher in Missouri says she is on leave after her school district discovered her OnlyFans...
Teacher on leave after district discovers OnlyFans account
The video from first responders shows a FedEx plane landing that had issues with its landing...
FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Chattanooga
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
Prosecutors say former George Santos campaign treasurer will plead guilty to unspecified charge
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Man with handgun seeking Wisconsin governor arrested in state Capitol, posts bail and returns with assault rifle