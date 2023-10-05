EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Western Dubuque High School is on lockdown Thursday afternoon, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch.

A parent sent KCRG a notification they received from the school district. It states:

“Bobcat Parents - The following message was read to the students and staff over the intercom: ‘Western Dubuque High School going into a LOCKDOWN.’ We will let you know when the Lockdown is complete. Rich Hatcher, Western Dubuque High School.”

Epworth City Hall is open for parents to collect information.

An official has reportedly told KDTH Radio that everyone is safe at this time.

TV9 is working to get updates to this story and will bring them to you as they become available.

