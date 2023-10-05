Wisconsin high school students learn about construction industry careers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several schools across south central Wisconsin headed down to JP Cullen Construction Thursday in Janesville to check out 13 different areas of the trades.

Hundreds of high school students were able to participate in hands-on activities, including electrical work, construction and concrete. They also got to speak with apprenticeship recruiters from local building trades unions, who want to get youth interested in jobs that may not include the four-year college route.

“I hope it opens their eyes to a career in the trades and that construction is not a back-up plan to a four-year college,” said JP Cullen Apprenticeship Director Maurie Mueller. “Construction is a great career to get involved in.”

Career fairs like this one continue to address the shortage of construction and trades workers.

