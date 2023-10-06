Beloved UW tradition ‘Fill the Hill’ flocks to Bascom Hill

UW Madison Fill the Hill tradition returns to Bascom Hill for Homecoming
(Wisconsin Foundation & Alumni Association)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A longstanding tradition at UW-Madison is back on Bascom Hill for Homecoming weekend.

Each year, the famous pink lawn flamingos flock to Bascom Hill as a part of a fundraising effort for UW. Every donation made, a flamingo is placed on the hill.

Throughout the 24 hours of donation time, the goal is to “Fill the Hill” with flamingos to represent the support of the Badger community.

Donations can be made online until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6.

