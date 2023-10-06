Body pulled from water at Brittingham Park in Madison

Madison Police Department
Madison Police Department(NBC15)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A body was found down in the water near Brittingham Park Thursday.

Madison Police say the call about the body came in around 12:30 p.m.

Officials add that the circumstances around the person’s death do not appear to be suspicious, but are under investigation.

The Medical Examiner says they will release the name of the deceased at a later time.

