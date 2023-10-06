Columbus firefighters rescue dog that fell deep into a septic tank

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) – A dog that was trapped deep in a septic tank Wednesday evening can breathe a little easier, thanks to a little help from the Columbus Fire Department.

“Everyone did an awesome job tonight on this call… I am soo proud of this department,” Deputy Chief Jerrod Fox said in a statement about the rescue.

According to the fire department, the poor pooch fell 15 feet down into a tank that was buried beneath the deck of a home. The tank was emptied earlier in the day and was being serviced, CFD noted.

Firefighters arrived at the house, on N. Lewis Street, shortly after 9 p.m. and spent the next three hours getting the dog out and making sure the pup was safe.

Fox explained they started by cutting into the deck to have a clear shot at getting into the septic tank and then, set up their tripod and rigging system. With that done, a firefighter got strapped in and went down to get the dog, which Fox said was “very cooperative” with the rescue and appeared to have made it through the ordeal unharmed.

Firefighters with the Columbus Fire Dept. rescue a dog that had fallen into a septic tank, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Columbus Fire Dept.)

Firefighters with the Columbus Fire Dept. rescue a dog that had fallen into a septic tank, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Columbus Fire Dept.)

Firefighters with the Columbus Fire Dept. rescue a dog that had fallen into a septic tank, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Columbus Fire Dept.)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.