Columbus firefighters rescue dog that fell deep into a septic tank

A dog that was trapped deep in a septic tank Wednesday evening can breathe a little easier, thanks to a little help from the Columbus Fire Department.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Wis. (WMTV) – A dog that was trapped deep in a septic tank Wednesday evening can breathe a little easier, thanks to a little help from the Columbus Fire Department.

“Everyone did an awesome job tonight on this call… I am soo proud of this department,” Deputy Chief Jerrod Fox said in a statement about the rescue.

According to the fire department, the poor pooch fell 15 feet down into a tank that was buried beneath the deck of a home. The tank was emptied earlier in the day and was being serviced, CFD noted.

Firefighters arrived at the house, on N. Lewis Street, shortly after 9 p.m. and spent the next three hours getting the dog out and making sure the pup was safe.

Fox explained they started by cutting into the deck to have a clear shot at getting into the septic tank and then, set up their tripod and rigging system. With that done, a firefighter got strapped in and went down to get the dog, which Fox said was “very cooperative” with the rescue and appeared to have made it through the ordeal unharmed.

Firefighters with the Columbus Fire Dept. rescue a dog that had fallen into a septic tank, on...
Firefighters with the Columbus Fire Dept. rescue a dog that had fallen into a septic tank, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.(Columbus Fire Dept.)
Firefighters with the Columbus Fire Dept. rescue a dog that had fallen into a septic tank, on...
Firefighters with the Columbus Fire Dept. rescue a dog that had fallen into a septic tank, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.(Columbus Fire Dept.)
Firefighters with the Columbus Fire Dept. rescue a dog that had fallen into a septic tank, on...
Firefighters with the Columbus Fire Dept. rescue a dog that had fallen into a septic tank, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.(Columbus Fire Dept.)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say
Miss Wisconsin USA wins second runner-up at Miss USA
Wisconsin DNR looking for park rangers, managers
Milton High School football player Jaden Mair was recognized as the NFL’s youth “Way to Play”...
Milton High School football player recognized by NFL

Latest News

The iconic casual footwear brand announced it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.
Crocs releasing cowboy boots for ‘Croctober’
Flag flown at half staff
Flags to fly at half-staff for next two Saturdays as Wisconsin honors fallen firefighters
UW Madison Fill the Hill tradition returns to Bascom Hill for Homecoming
Beloved UW tradition ‘Fill the Hill’ flocks to Bascom Hill
Illustrated view of the plan for University of Wisconsin of University Hill, Bascom Hill, area.
TIMELINE: Celebrating 175 years of UW-Madison
View from balcony of the University of Wisconsin library.
QUIZ: Test your UW-Madison history knowledge