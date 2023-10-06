A Cool, But Dry Weekend Forecast

Increasing cloudiness today

A few showers late morning and afternoon

Below average temperatures through much of next week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cooler air is settling in across the region. Low pressure is exiting to the northeast of here now. Behind that low westerly and northwesterly winds will be blowing and they will drive in cooler air across the north central part of the nation. High temperatures in Madison today are expected to top off in the mid 50s— well below average.

We will also see a weak trough swinging in from the north west. This trough will bring the opportunity at a few scattered showers today. They will begin later in the morning and continue occasionally into the afternoon. There could even be a few lingering showers into the early evening hours.

What’s Coming Up...

After that, dryer air makes its way back in, and skies will clear overnight. That will set us up for a sunny Saturday forecast. High temperatures on Saturday will still struggle only reaching the mid-50s. Another disturbance makes its way in on Sunday. It will be a weak disturbance and will bring some clouds to the area but no precipitation is expected.

Looking Ahead...

Big high pressure will take over for next week. Bringing lots of sunshine for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain on the cool side though with highs anticipated in the 50s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.