Crocs releasing cowboy boots for ‘Croctober’

Crocs are going country in honor of the special month known by its fans as “Croctober.”
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Crocs are going country in honor of the special month known by its fans as “Croctober.”

The iconic casual footwear brand announced Thursday it is launching the Crocs Classic Cowboy Boot.

The company said the cowboy boot has been one of the most widely requested designs in the brand’s history.

They will be available online and in select Crocs retail stores beginning Oct. 23, also known as “Croc Day.”

The Croc boots will be available for a limited time.

The company will also be celebrating on Oct. 25 with the unveiling of a “Crocstellation” in the sky.

Visit Crocs.com to access the filter to enjoy it.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say
Miss Wisconsin USA wins second runner-up at Miss USA
Wisconsin DNR looking for park rangers, managers
Milton High School football player Jaden Mair was recognized as the NFL’s youth “Way to Play”...
Milton High School football player recognized by NFL

Latest News

Flag flown at half staff
Flags to fly at half-staff for next two Saturdays as Wisconsin honors fallen firefighters
UW Madison Fill the Hill tradition returns to Bascom Hill for Homecoming
Beloved UW tradition ‘Fill the Hill’ flocks to Bascom Hill
Illustrated view of the plan for University of Wisconsin of University Hill, Bascom Hill, area.
TIMELINE: Celebrating 175 years of UW-Madison
View from balcony of the University of Wisconsin library.
QUIZ: Test your UW-Madison history knowledge