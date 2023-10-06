Drew Fest fundraiser aims to normalize conversations around mental health

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Death by suicide continues to affect many families across the country and right here in the Madison area. One such family, the Randalls, aims to eliminate stigma and normalize conversations around mental health with an event.

Drew Fest will be hosted from 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Buck and Honey’s, in Monona.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills as joined by Julie Randall, who talks more about the event and the personal impact of the event.

If you or a loved one is suffering, you can learn more about the options for health at tellurian.org. You can also call 988 at any time to access the free suicide and crisis lifeline.

