Flags to fly at half-staff for next two Saturdays as Wisconsin honors fallen firefighters

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Flags will fly at half-staff for the next two Saturdays as Wisconsin honors firefighters who gave their lives in the line-of-duty. The tributes coincide with the Final Alarm Ceremony and Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day.

“Each and every day, Wisconsin firefighters risk their own health and safety in order to serve their neighbors in their greatest time of need, and we owe them an incredible debt of gratitude for keeping our communities safe,” Gov. Tony Evers said in statement.

The first Saturday, Oct. 7, recognizes the Final Alarm Ceremony at the Wisconsin State Firefighters Memorial, the governor’s office explained. The second one, Oct. 14, comes at the conclusion of Fire Prevention Week, which ends with the memorial day, on which state law requires flags to fly at half-staff.

Flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset, the order states.

In May, flags flew at half-staff in honor of fallen firefighters as part of National Firefighters Memorial Weekend. The governor’s office noted that tribute had historically occurred in November, but the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation moved it to May earlier this year.

