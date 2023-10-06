Henry Vilas Zoo’s giraffe Eddie moving to Green Bay amid plans for new exhibit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Henry Vilas Zoo’s beloved giraffe, Eddie, is moving up north as the zoo plans a new giraffe exhibit.

The Zoo announced Thursday that it would be building a new habitat for the tall animals, with $21 million in county funding planned to support the project.

Construction is expected to start in the spring of 2025, so 14-year-old Eddie will be transferred to the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay.

“Sending Eddie to Green Bay is going to be a bittersweet experience for everyone here at the Zoo,” said Executive Zoo Director Ronda Schwetz. “We are so grateful that he will be staying in Wisconsin at a facility we are very familiar with, but we sure are going to miss him.”

Eddie will join new friends Nigel and Zuri in the NEW Zoo’s recently expanded giraffe exhibit.

The Henry Vilas Zoo highlighted how its own planned expansion is part of a bigger project for the Zoo that will come to be known as the “Edge of Africa.” The new giraffe facility will include new technology and show off the care and bond between animals and the zookeepers.

According to the Zoo, the $21 million includes $9.3 million in county borrowing. The rest of the funds come from past and future donations. The Zoo still needs about $4 million in additional donations to make the project happen, which it hopes to raise in the coming months.

“As we saw with the debut of Arctic Passage a few years ago, this community really embraces projects like this at our zoo, re-energizing our shared values of conservation and education,” explained County Executive Joe Parisi. “Creating this new space for a larger giraffe herd will revamp the entire look and feel of the Zoo so future generations will be able to continue making memories there.”

The Zoo added that a “Bon Voyage” party for Eddie will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, for visitors to sign goodbye cards, see special animal enrichment and chat with a zookeeper to learn more. He’ll also have a party when he arrives in Green Bay, which is expected to be on Tuesday, and NEW Zoo even encouraged visitors to bring “Welcome Eddie” signs.

