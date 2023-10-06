Longtime Lane’s Bakery needs Christmas miracle to stay open in Madison

Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly 70 years in business, Lane’s Bakery is set to close at the end of the year.

A staple of Madison’s South Park Street, the Lane Family opened Lane’s Bakery in 1954 selling cookies, donuts, and classic Wisconsin Kringles.

After decades serving up baked goods, Charles Lane is looking to sell his family's business,...
After decades serving up baked goods, Charles Lane is looking to sell his family's business, Lane's Bakery.(WMTV)

Charles Lane, grandson of the original owner, currently owns the bakery with his wife Becky. He says it was a tough decision to put the business up for sale.

“It hurts a little bit,” said Lane. “It’s been fun. It’s been a long run.”

After 40 years of working for his family’s bakery business, Lane says he’s looking for a change.

“I’ve got to try something different than food service,” said Lane. “It will be a tough transition.”

Lane says his family will miss the customers the most, adding that’s he’s proud to know Lane’s was a part of so many happy celebrations, like birthdays, anniversaries, or weddings.

“Watching people react when they get something that is good quality, it makes them happy,” he said.

Donuts are one of many popular items Lane's Bakery serves.
Donuts are one of many popular items Lane's Bakery serves.(WMTV)

Kathy Marino is a long-time Lane’s Bakery customer, even working at the original location in high school. She says her family took a likely to one specialty dessert.

“We’ve had a lot of whipped cream cakes in the family,” said Marino. “A lot of special occasions, like birthdays and holidays, with whipped cream cakes.”

Marino says she’ll be sad to see a Madison fixture like this close its doors.

“There’s tears that they’re leaving,” said Marino. “It’s a lot of hard work and early mornings, but it’s a lot of fun.”

Without a new buyer, the South Park Street staple will close on December 24, 2023.(WMTV)

“We’ve got a couple of weeks,” said Lane. “Somebody could come and take a look at it and see what we have to offer.”

If you’re looking to get your Lane’s fill before the holiday, the sweet treats will be first-come, first-serve. The bakery will not be accepting any pre-orders in December.

