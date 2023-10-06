McFarland opens new Public Safety Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The McFarland community celebrated a big accomplishment Thursday night with the opening of the village’s new Public Safety Center.

Residents and community leaders came out for a ribbon cutting before taking tours of the new 60,000 sq ft. facility.

It will house the Police and Fire Departments, as well as the municipal court.

Village of McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin says the new building was a long time coming. The initial plans first started in 2017.

“The community, the Village of McFarland, really loves our public safety and that’s apparent by the fact that this investment was put in place,” Chapin said. “Being able to have the support of the community is really important as a chief and I know both the fire chief, and I just thank the community for the support of our agencies.”

Staff say there are many unique qualities the new building has that the old one was lacking.

The village also said the new facility aims to meet new sustainability goals.

