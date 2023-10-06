Muscoda man killed in head-on crash

By Taylor Bowden
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two vehicles collided Thursday after one crossed the centerline into the oncoming lane.

According to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in just after 4 p.m. that two vehicles crashed head-on on Highway 130 just south of Highway 133 in Lone Rock.

When first responders arrived, they found both vehicles with heavy front end damage and one driver, 57-year-old Dale J. Shemak of Muscoda dead at the scene, according to the Iowa Co. Coroner’s Office.

The other driver had to be pulled from the wreckage by Lone Rock Fire/EMS and was taken to the hospital via UW Medflight. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Dept. cannot confirm the status of the other driver at this time, nor release their identity pending contact of their family.

While this crash is under investigation, officials add speed and alcohol are not factors in this crash.

