QUIZ: Test your UW-Madison history knowledge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A hundred and seventy-five years is a long, long time. A lot can happen; even the biggest University of Wisconsin fan would have a hard time keeping track of it all.

That does not mean they can’t try, though.

So, we compiled a quiz to let people see how much they know about the university they love and, maybe, even find more of what makes UW and its community special.

This is just one in a series of interactive reports before Friday night’s homecoming parade. Click the links below to find even more unique ways to explore UW’s history.

It all culminates for complete homecoming parade that you can watch live on your television through our Roku, AppleTV, and Amazon Fire apps, or on our website, or through our app.

Download Today Click here to find all our streaming apps

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.