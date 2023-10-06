QUIZ: Test your UW-Madison history knowledge

View from balcony of the University of Wisconsin library.
View from balcony of the University of Wisconsin library.(Wisconsin Historical Society)
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A hundred and seventy-five years is a long, long time. A lot can happen; even the biggest University of Wisconsin fan would have a hard time keeping track of it all.

That does not mean they can’t try, though.

So, we compiled a quiz to let people see how much they know about the university they love and, maybe, even find more of what makes UW and its community special.

This is just one in a series of interactive reports before Friday night’s homecoming parade. Click the links below to find even more unique ways to explore UW’s history.

More UW Homecoming Coverage
TIMELINE: Celebrating 175 years of UW-Madison
QUIZ: Test your UW-Madison history knowledge

It all culminates for complete homecoming parade that you can watch live on your television through our Roku, AppleTV, and Amazon Fire apps, or on our website, or through our app.

Download Today
Click here to find all our streaming apps

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say
Miss Wisconsin USA wins second runner-up at Miss USA
Wisconsin DNR looking for park rangers, managers
Milton High School football player Jaden Mair was recognized as the NFL’s youth “Way to Play”...
Milton High School football player recognized by NFL

Latest News

UW Madison Fill the Hill tradition returns to Bascom Hill for Homecoming
Beloved UW tradition ‘Fill the Hill’ flocks to Bascom Hill
Illustrated view of the plan for University of Wisconsin of University Hill, Bascom Hill, area.
TIMELINE: Celebrating 175 years of UW-Madison
Exterior view of the University of Wisconsin-Madison dairy barns with cows in the barnyard.
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
Madison Police Department
Body pulled from water at Brittingham Park in Madison