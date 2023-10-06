Streets near UW-Madison to shut down for Homecoming Parade

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All of Langdon Street and stretches of streets nearby will shut down Friday afternoon to make way for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Homecoming Parade.

City of Madison officials noted the affected streets will start to close around 4 p.m. Friday.

Langdon Street from N. Lake Street to Wisconsin Avenue will shut down first to be used for staging. When the parade starts at 6 p.m., the procession will head down Langdon Street to Wisconsin Avenue, then to W. Gilman Street, then to State Street, and ends at N. Lake Street.

After the parade ends, there are several events for people to keep the night going. The Multicultural Homecoming Yard Show will take place in Shannon Hall starting at 8 p.m., and a Pep Rally will begin around 8:15 p.m. at the Memorial Union Terrace.

Fireworks will be on display over Lake Mendota, weather permitting, at 8:45 p.m. Friday.

You may want to bring an extra layer with on Friday, as NBC15 meteorologists say it will be chilly.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.