TIMELINE: Celebrating 175 years of UW-Madison

Illustrated view of the plan for University of Wisconsin of University Hill, Bascom Hill, area.
Illustrated view of the plan for University of Wisconsin of University Hill, Bascom Hill, area.(Wisconsin Historical Society)
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A hundred and seventy-five years is a long, long time. The years are filled with dramatic changes and unforgettable times; they are inevitable, and the University of Wisconsin is no exception.

As part of WMTV-TV’s continuing homecoming coverage, we look back at some of the biggest moments in UW’s history.

Scroll through the timeline below to find the groundbreaking events and special moments in campus history.

This is just one in a series of interactive reports before Friday night’s homecoming parade. Click the links below to find even more unique ways to explore UW’s history.

More UW Homecoming Coverage
Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons
It all culminates for complete homecoming parade that you can watch live on your television through our Roku, AppleTV, and Amazon Fire apps, or on our website, or through our app.

