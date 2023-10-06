Very Chilly Mornings Ahead

Patchy AM Frost For Some
Patchy frost expected
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Still windy for Saturday
  • Clouds roll in on Sunday
  • Showers by the end of next week
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It is a big night here in Madison with the UW Homecoming Parade kicking off this evening.  Our weather has made a segway back to feeling more like fall and tonight temperatures will fall from the low 50s, down to possibly the upper 30s by morning.  Winds this evening will continue to stay gusty, to near 35 mph, but we’ll see those winds ease overnight before they pick back up again tomorrow.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Saturday will start chilly, with many of us beginning our day in the mid to upper 30s.  The beginning of the weekend will start sunny but winds will be picking back up again toward the latter part of the morning.  By the afternoon clouds will start moving back in and highs will top off back in the lower 50s.  Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, but winds will have eased, meaning we shouldn’t be feeling a chilly wind chill in the morning.

Looking Ahead...

As we start the work week, you’ll definitely want to layer up the family before heading out to work and school.  Morning lows will be back down into the mid 30s with some areas nearing closer to freezing.  Patchy frost is also expected for some of the cooler mornings of next week.  If you’ve held off on bringing in or covering some of those more vulnerable plans, this is the weekend to do it.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Airport lobby (Source: WMTV)
Dane County airport announces more non-stop flight destinations
A Madison man died Friday morning after running onto I-39/90 and being hit by a vehicle, the...
Madison man killed after running into I-39/90 traffic, state police say
Miss Wisconsin USA wins second runner-up at Miss USA
Wisconsin DNR looking for park rangers, managers
Milton High School football player Jaden Mair was recognized as the NFL’s youth “Way to Play”...
Milton High School football player recognized by NFL

Latest News

Patchy frost expected
Chilly Mornings Ahead
Scattered Showers Possible Today
A Cool, But Dry Weekend Forecast
Cooler temperatures are expected through the weekend.
A Cool, But Dry Weekend Forecast
You'll need to layer up if you're planning on heading out to the parade.
A Chilly UW Homecoming Parade