Very Chilly Mornings Ahead

Still windy for Saturday

Clouds roll in on Sunday

Showers by the end of next week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It is a big night here in Madison with the UW Homecoming Parade kicking off this evening. Our weather has made a segway back to feeling more like fall and tonight temperatures will fall from the low 50s, down to possibly the upper 30s by morning. Winds this evening will continue to stay gusty, to near 35 mph, but we’ll see those winds ease overnight before they pick back up again tomorrow.

What’s Coming Up...

Saturday will start chilly, with many of us beginning our day in the mid to upper 30s. The beginning of the weekend will start sunny but winds will be picking back up again toward the latter part of the morning. By the afternoon clouds will start moving back in and highs will top off back in the lower 50s. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, but winds will have eased, meaning we shouldn’t be feeling a chilly wind chill in the morning.

Looking Ahead...

As we start the work week, you’ll definitely want to layer up the family before heading out to work and school. Morning lows will be back down into the mid 30s with some areas nearing closer to freezing. Patchy frost is also expected for some of the cooler mornings of next week. If you’ve held off on bringing in or covering some of those more vulnerable plans, this is the weekend to do it.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.