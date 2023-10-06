Wondering how much UW-Madison has changed? Check out these side-by-side comparisons

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A hundred and seventy-five years is a long, long time. Big changes can and do happen; they are inevitable, and the University of Wisconsin is no exception.

As part of WMTV-TV’s continuing homecoming coverage, we take a look back at some of those changes and give you a chance to compare the UW that was to the UW that is today.

Scroll down and slide back and forth to compare how the students of yore saw their campus to the one this year’s alumni will see when they arrive.

This is just one in a series of interactive reports before Friday night’s homecoming parade. Click the links below to find even more unique ways to explore UW’s history.

It all culminates for complete homecoming parade that you can watch live on your television through our Roku, AppleTV, and Amazon Fire apps, or on our website, or through our app.

Download Today Click here to find all our streaming apps

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.