Badger alumni return to UW for Homecoming game

Badger fans and alumni return to UW-Madison for Badger Bash ahead of the Homecoming game...
Badger fans and alumni return to UW-Madison for Badger Bash ahead of the Homecoming game against Rutgers.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger alumni of all ages returned to their old stomping grounds on Saturday for the Homecoming football game against Rutgers.

Hope Peel, a UW-Madison alumni, said this is her first time back in about a decade.

“I brought my husband,” she said. “He’s never been here before and it’s probably the coolest thing.”

Peel’s husband is from Texas and she said it’s the coolest thing to show someone Madison who’s never been here before.

“You have a lot of cool memories to be proud of,” she said.

Her father, Rick Zeckmeister, is also an UW alumni. He said it’s great to be back.

“I love coming here. I love the band that plays here, he said. “We go to two or three games a year. It’s just so exciting.”

Alumni Brett Nelson said it’s great to be in Madison for game day.

“It’s the best place to be on a fall Saturday. It feels great to be back,” he said.

UW-Madison seniors Jared Buchholtz and Michael Hizami are sad it’s their last Homecoming as students, but are excited to come to the games as alumni.

“We’ll be back in the future but it’s a little sad,” Buchholtz said. “Had the parents come in for this weekend so excited for the game but yeah. It’s a little sad.”

