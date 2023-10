INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WMTV) - The Colts are rumored to have agreed to a deal with star RB Jonathan Taylor, Ian Rapaport reports.

In a tweet, Rapaport says the two have agreed “to terms on a massive 3-year, $42M extension.”

The #Colts and star RB Jonathan Taylor have agreed to terms on a massive 3-year, $42M extension, locking him in at the top of the RB market and mending fences after a tumultuous period. $26.5M guaranteed.



Taylor is guaranteed $26.5 million.

