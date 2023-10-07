Friday Football Blitz Week 8: Verona wins big over Janesville Craig
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Verona defeated Janesville Craig 41-6 Friday night in a Big Eight matchup.
Ahead of the match, Verona sat at 6-1 and had a rank of number eight in the state, while the Cougars sat at 5-2.
Three teams went into Friday night undefeated- Lodi, Waunakee and Mount Horeb/Barneveld. All three teams were able to hold their records, with Mount Horeb/Barneveld getting a slim win over Stoughton 14-13.
