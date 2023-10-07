Janesville men run 16 hours and 49 minutes for youth homeless organization

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Project 16:49 held its first ever 16 hour and 49 minute run to raise awareness and money to try to end youth homelessness in Rock County.

The Rock County organization works to help young people experiencing homelessness find homes and build a better future for themselves. It’s named “Project 16:49″ because homeless children spend exactly 16 hours and 49 minutes on their own between the end of one school day and the start of the next.

Project 16:49 Executive Director Tammy DeGarmo said her friend Shilo Titus came up with the idea to help create more awareness for the group that aims to end youth homelessness.

”As crazy and difficult as that sounds, running for 16 hours and 49 minutes, that is nothing compared to trying to imagine what it’s like to be a homeless young person, leaving school and not knowing where you’re going for the next 17 hours until you can get back to school and safety,” DeGarmo said. “To know that their community loves and supports them and believes that they deserve the same chance as all of our kids do, really does make an impact on them.”

Halfway through the run, Titus was in good spirits but understood there was still a long way to go.

”Feeling good! I’m looking forward to the next, eight hours and 49 minutes,” he said. ”Think about it, homeless kids? The survival that they have to go through overnight, with nothing around, nobody around, maybe having a dinner, maybe having a place to sleep. I mean, they struggle every single night. I can struggle for one day.”

Titus and his running partner planned to run 75 miles with a mapped out route that included stops at every school in Janesville.

According to DeGarmo, 300 children experience homelessness in Rock County each year.

Titus created a Facebook page to livestream his journey and offer a place where people can make donations that can be accessed here.

The run started at 5 a.m. and will end at 9:45 p.m. at Titus’ home in Janesville.

